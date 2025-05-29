Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Q1 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15.32 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $11.46 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $128.40 million from $114.73 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.32 Mln. vs. $11.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $128.40 Mln vs. $114.73 Mln last year.

