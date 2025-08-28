Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.367 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $8.778 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $124.247 million from $111.798 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.367 Mln. vs. $8.778 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $124.247 Mln vs. $111.798 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its outlook, citing strong second-quarter performance.

Build-A-Bear Workshop now expects full-year pre-tax income of $62 million to $70 million, higher than the earlier outlook of $61 million to $67 million.

Annual revenue is anticipated to grow on a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage basis, compared with the previous guidance for revenue growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis.

The company, however, continues to expect full-year capital expenditure of $20 million to $25 million.

BBW was up by 15.78% at $67.80 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.