Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

August 28, 2025 — 08:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $12.367 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $8.778 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $124.247 million from $111.798 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.367 Mln. vs. $8.778 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $124.247 Mln vs. $111.798 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its outlook, citing strong second-quarter performance.

Build-A-Bear Workshop now expects full-year pre-tax income of $62 million to $70 million, higher than the earlier outlook of $61 million to $67 million.

Annual revenue is anticipated to grow on a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage basis, compared with the previous guidance for revenue growth on a mid-single-digit percentage basis.

The company, however, continues to expect full-year capital expenditure of $20 million to $25 million.

BBW was up by 15.78% at $67.80 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

