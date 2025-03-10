BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP Earnings Preview: Recent $BBW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP ($BBW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $149,001,936 and earnings of $1.52 per share.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP Insider Trading Activity

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP insiders have traded $BBW stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON PRICE JOHN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 171,146 shares for an estimated $7,139,874 .

. VOJIN TODOROVIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,635 shares for an estimated $1,271,275 .

. ERIC R FENCL (CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,348 shares for an estimated $970,998 .

. J. CHRISTOPHER HURT (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,845 shares for an estimated $747,280 .

. CRAIG LEAVITT sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $103,410

LESLI ROTENBERG sold 2,473 shares for an estimated $101,647

GEORGE CARRARA sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $90,675

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

