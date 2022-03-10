Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $24.13 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $10.47 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.85 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.8% to $129.96 million from $93.66 million last year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $24.13 Mln. vs. $10.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $129.96 Mln vs. $93.66 Mln last year.

