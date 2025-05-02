Buffett's Top 5 Stock Holdings Ahead of Next 13F Filing

Warren Buffett’s investment decisions are always closely watched, and for good reason. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate he helms, has significantly outperformed the broader market in 2025, with shares up nearly 18% year-to-date. That strong performance only amplifies investor interest in the company’s portfolio moves.

Each quarter, Berkshire’s 13F filing provides a detailed look at its equity holdings. The following report, covering positions as of the end of Q1 2025, is expected to be released by mid-May. While investors will have to wait a bit longer for the latest updates, the most recent filing from February 14 (reflecting Q4 2024 data) offers a clear view of Buffett’s biggest bets heading into the year.

So ahead of the next 13F release, here’s a closer look at Berkshire’s top five equity holdings. These companies reflect Buffett’s disciplined, long-term investment strategy and continue to drive the firm’s performance.

1. Apple: Still the Largest Holding Despite Reductions in Recent Quarters

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:AAPL]

Despite significant reductions in recent quarters, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains by far Berkshire’s largest holding. As of the last filing, the company held 300 million shares, representing nearly 28% of its equity portfolio. While Apple stock has faced headwinds in 2025, due to demand challenges, risk aversion, valuation concerns in the broader market, particularly with technology stocks, and concerns about tariffs, Buffett continues to praise its brand strength, customer loyalty, and robust cash flow.

Even with trimming, Apple remains the cornerstone of Berkshire’s public stock investments. However, the upcoming 13F will reveal whether Buffett has made further adjustments and whether it remains the cornerstone of Berkshire’s portfolio.

2. American Express: A Decades-Long Bet

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:AXP]

Buffett’s relationship with American Express (NYSE: AXP) stretches back to the 1960s, and his conviction remains unwavering. Berkshire owns around 152 million shares, representing nearly 17% of the equity portfolio. The stock has stumbled in 2025, down 10% year-to-date and trading below its 200-day moving average, but Buffett has long focused on its brand loyalty and high-spending customer base.

Those core strengths align with his preference for durable, competitive advantages, making it a quintessential investment choice for Buffett.

3. Bank of America: A Steady Financial Sector Anchor

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:BAC]

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) remains one of Berkshire’s most significant holdings, even after minor adjustments in 2024. The company owns close to 680 million shares, amounting to about 11% of the portfolio. Buffett has often expressed admiration for CEO Brian Moynihan’s leadership and the bank’s strong capital position.

While interest rates may have peaked, BAC’s solid fundamentals and dividend yield make it a steady, income-generating holding well-suited to Buffett’s long-term approach.

4. Coca-Cola: A 35-Year Compounder

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:KO]

Few holdings represent Buffett’s investment philosophy better than Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Purchased in the late 1980s, it has remained in the portfolio for over 35 years. As of the most recent filing, Berkshire held nearly 400 million shares, comprising about 9% of the portfolio. While KO is no longer an aggressive growth stock, it continues to deliver reliable dividends and steady returns.

YTD, the beverage giant has surged 16.5% amidst market turbulence, reflecting its defensive appeal. Its global brand strength, pricing power, and defensive characteristics make it a timeless Buffett holding, especially relevant in today’s more cautious market environment.

5. Chevron: A Modern Energy Bet

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:CVX]

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a relatively newer addition to the portfolio, but it has quickly risen to become Berkshire’s fifth-largest holding. The position, initiated and expanded between 2022 and 2023, now represents roughly 6% of the portfolio, with 114 million shares owned.

While energy prices have cooled in 2025, Chevron’s integrated operations, strong balance sheet, and shareholder returns via dividends make it an appealing long-term bet. Buffett appears content to ride out short-term volatility in favor of steady cash flow.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.