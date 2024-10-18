Buffered ETFs Move to Small Cap

Innovator Capital Management has launched a new ETF targeting the Russell 2000, adding to its Managed Floor suite. This ETF offers small-cap exposure with a built-in downside cushion, limiting potential losses to around 10% over a rolling 12-month period.

Unlike traditional defined outcome ETFs that lock in a fixed downside and upside cap, this fund employs a laddered options strategy for more flexibility and dynamic risk management. As volatility looms due to uncertainties around the election and interest rates, the fund aims to attract investors who are cautious about small-cap risks but still want exposure.

This move capitalizes on increased investor interest in small-caps while addressing concerns about potential market downturns. Ultimately, Innovator's strategy is designed to provide both growth opportunities and a safeguard against significant losses.

Finsum: Small caps can outperform in a falling rate environment and this could be a great option for new buffer ETF investors.

