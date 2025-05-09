Buffalo Nickels Could Be Worth Thousands — How To Spot One

Buffalo nickels are not only nostalgic coins but also potentially worth much more than five cents to rare coin collectors. Designed by Sculptor James Earle Fraser in 1911, they were in circulation from 1913 until 1938, and what started as only pocket change became valuable artifacts with historical (and maybe even monetary) significance.

In the past, finding an American Buffalo nickel — often referred to as an Indian Head Nickel — was like finding a tiny bit of history, and collectors and enthusiasts still experience that pleasure today. Collectors use the date, United States mint and condition to determine the value of Buffalo nickels.

According to expert analysis, the most valuable Buffalo nickels usually have minting errors in mint condition. There is a depiction of a Native American chief on the heads side and an American bison on the tails side. Here’s a look at the most valuable Buffalo nickels worth thousands of dollars.

1937 D Three-Legged Buffalo Nickel

Estimated value: $150,000

This is one of the most famous, and by correlation, valuable Buffalo nickels in circulation. The 1937-D “three-legged” version is an excessively polished die variety with the front leg of the Buffalo missing, even though you can still spot the hoof.

1935 Double Die Reverse Buffalo Nickel

Estimated value: $104,650

You can recognize this 1935 coin by clocking the doubled die reverse and the noticeable doubling of the words “Five Cents.” Even a trained eye would need to examine the coin under magnification to spot these distinguishing marks that indicate it being worth a fortune.

1925 Struck on a 10-Cent Silver Planchet Buffalo Nickel

Estimated value: $100,000

This coin was struck accidentally on a 10-cent silver planchet rather than a five-cent planchet. This error gives the Buffalo nickel dies a varied metal content, sheen and weight.

1913 Type 1 Uncirculated Buffalo Nickel

Estimated value: $27,500

The 1913 Type 1 is the most common of the early Buffalo nickels. This was the first year of circulation.

1936 D 3 ½ Legs Buffalo Nickel

Estimated value: $20,700

The distinguishing marks of this rare coin developed from the overpolishing of the reverse die, resulting in a loss of detail on the front foreleg. This was coin was created in the same manner as the 1936 D version, but on a different die where the polishing was more severe and noticeable.

1914 Uncirculated Buffalo Nickel

Estimated value: $15,000

When a coin is uncirculated, it is typically higher in value as it will be in pristine condition with no signs of wear as if it were newly minted. With all of its texture, coins of this grade will feel as though they were just minted. Uncirculated coins aren’t ones you’ll necessarily find in your couch cushions but still good to know how much they are worth should you stumble upon them through a coin dealer.

1929 Two Feathers Buffalo Nickel

Estimated value: $11,750

This variety of Buffalo nickel shows the Native American head on the obverse side, only with two feathers in his headdress instead of the usual three, due to die polishing that removed the third feather. This flaw makes this coin rarer, and that scarcity only adds value among collectors.

Final Take

These coins offer a unique blend of historical intrigue and financial promise. For those embarking on the journey of coin collecting, Buffalo nickels represent a fascinating starting point. Whether driven by a passion for history or the allure of investment, collecting these iconic pieces promises a rewarding experience, blending the thrill of discovery with the prospect of appreciating value over time.

Buffalo nickels’ value is determined by several important characteristics, including their rarity, condition and minting errors. Experts point out that a coin’s age and condition have a big influence on its value. Though uncirculated rare coins tend to bring in the bigger bucks, there are still some Buffalo nickels out there that could fetch you a pretty penny if you find it in your piggy bank.

