Budweiser Brewing 9-Month Profit Down

October 30, 2025 — 02:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (BDWBY) Thursday reported nine-month period profit attributable to equity holders of Bud APAC of $594 million, down from $742 million last year.

Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of Bud APAC was $678 million or 5.13 per share, compared to $777 million or $5.89 per share last year.

Revenues for the nine-month period dropped 6.6% to $4.691 billion from $5.104 billion last year. In the period, total volumes decreased by 7.0%.

