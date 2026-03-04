Budget iPhone 17e to Boost Apple Revenues? ETFs to Consider

The iPhone had a record-breaking fiscal first quarter of 2026, driven by exceptional demand and all-time high sales across all geographic regions, as highlighted by CEO Tim Cook in the company’s press release. Apple AAPL reported that iPhone revenues surged 23% year over year to $85.27 billion in its last reported quarter, handily exceeding market expectations.

On Monday, the tech giant announced a new addition to its iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone 17e, positioning it as a powerful yet more affordable option within the series, building on the strong momentum of the broader product lineup. According to Yahoo Finance, the iPhone 17e marks Apple’s latest push to capture price-sensitive consumers, offering a more affordable entry point with a starting price of $599 for the 256GB model.

Inside the iPhone 17e

While the lower price point entails certain trade-offs, the iPhone 17e still delivers meaningful upgrades. The device features improved charging capabilities and offers up to 26 hours of battery life, slightly below the iPhone 17’s 30 hours, as quoted on the abovementioned Yahoo Finance article.

The iPhone 17e runs on Apple’s A19 processor, the same chip powering the flagship iPhone 17, reinforcing performance consistency across the lineup. However, the 17e features one fewer GPU core, a measured trade-off. The device also incorporates Apple’s in-house C1X cellular chip.

According to Apple’s press release, the iPhone 17e runs on iOS 26, introducing a refreshed design and enhanced Apple Intelligence capabilities.

Additionally, the iPhone 17e is built with 30% recycled content, underscoring the company’s broader commitment to sustainability and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by the end of the decade. The device is manufactured using 55% renewable electricity, furthering Apple’s environmental objectives.

More Than Just a Cheaper iPhone

According to CNBC, the device is a critical offering for Apple in the mid-tier smartphone segment, positioning it to challenge lower-priced alternatives from Samsung, Google and Chinese smartphone makers in the increasingly competitive mid-range segment.

According to Motley Fool, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, the aggressive pricing serves as an additional growth catalyst for Apple’s flagship segment, which is already operating at full momentum this year. With iPhone sales delivering robust performance, maintaining momentum in the segment remains critical for the company.

As per the abovementioned Yahoo Finance article, Motley Fool highlights that the introduction of the iPhone 17e could play a meaningful role in sustaining growth as the fiscal year continues. With its lower price point, the iPhone 17e strengthens the lineup by addressing an underserved segment.

Additionally, beyond the upfront revenues, the iPhone creates long-term value for Apple by serving as an entry point into its broader ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

According to Motley Fool, once customers are within that ecosystem, they often adopt the company’s high-margin digital services, supporting recurring revenue growth. Apple’s active installed base, which recently surpassed 2.5 billion devices, remains a major engine for services growth. In the fiscal first quarter, services revenues climbed 14% year over year to a record $30 billion, marking an all-time high.

Into AAPL’s Stock Outlook

Apple currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.95 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations made by 43 brokerage firms. This marks a modest improvement from an ABR of 2.01 two months ago, also based on 43 recommendations, signaling a gradual shift toward more favorable views on the tech giant’s shares.

Of the 43 recommendations deriving the current ABR, 22 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy, respectively, account for 51.16% and 6.98% of all recommendations. Two months ago, Strong Buy made up 48.84%, reflecting a modest but clear shift toward a more favorable outlook, while Buy recommendations remained the same over the period.

Based on short-term price targets offered by 37 analysts, the average price target for Apple comes to $294.46, representing an increase of 11.64% from its current level, with the forecasts ranging from a low of $230.00 to a high of $350.00. Currently, AAPL stock is priced at $263.75 (as of market close on March 3) and has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Growth Score of A.

According to the previously mentioned Yahoo Finance article, the company noted that it is facing the same memory supply constraints affecting the broader consumer technology industry, a headwind that could weigh on margins over the coming quarters.

ETFs to Consider

Here, we have highlighted ETFs with exposure to Apple.

Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF GXPT has an exposure of 20.06%.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW has an exposure of 15.71%.

iShares Global Tech ETF IXN has an exposure of 15.67%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT has an exposure of 14.33%.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC has an exposure of 14.33%.

