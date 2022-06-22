Budget Calculator (50/30/20)

The 50/30/20 budgeting method simplifies how much money to allocate to your wants, needs and savings. Having a fixed percentage for each category takes the guesswork out of how much you should be spending.

Enter your monthly after-tax income to this free budget calculator to determine how your 50/30/20 budget would look.

How to Use the 50/30/20 Budget Calculator

A budget calculator can be a useful tool to help evaluate your monthly income and where it’s going each month. A 50/30/20 budget calculator, specifically, will split your income into three different categories: 50% for your needs, 30% for your wants and 20% for your savings.

To use the 50/30/20 budget calculator, enter your monthly after-tax income. That’s the amount you receive each month from paychecks and other income sources after taxes have been deducted. Usually, after-tax income also reflects deductions for health insurance and any employer-sponsored retirement plan, like a 401(k).

Once you enter the after-tax amount, click “Calculate.”

The calculator will split your after-tax income into the three categories according to the different allocation percentages. These results are how you should spend your money each month according to the 50/30/20 rule.

What Is the 50/30/20 Budget?

The 50/30/20 budget is a simple budgeting strategy that can help you get started with a budget, or get back on track after a setback. It was made popular by then-professor (and now U.S. senator) Elizabeth Warren and her daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, in their book All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan.

This budgeting method makes it easier to budget by splitting your income into three buckets: wants, needs and savings. Having only three categories to budget into can be much less overwhelming than more detailed budgets.

Mandatory expenses, which are expenses you “need” to pay and can’t avoid, should account for about 50% of your income. These expenses include:

Mortgage or rent payments

Utilities

Health care

Basic groceries

Transportation costs

Child care costs

Discretionary costs, also referred to as “wants,” should take up about 30% of your income. This category of spending includes:

Dining out

Shopping

Entertainment

Travel and vacations

Savings and debt payments should account for 20% of your income. This category will focus on:

Paying down student loans

Growing your retirement savings

Paying down credit card debt

Building an emergency fund

How to Make a Budget Plan

Making a budget plan can sound intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. A budget plan is a helpful tool that will give you a better idea of where you stand financially. When you see your overall financial picture, it will be easier to create realistic goals along your financial journey, such as for purchasing a home or saving money for a wedding.

A budget plan finds the right balance between your income and expenses.

Income

For most people, income consists of take-home pay from a job. But there are other forms of income, including capital gains from investments, passive income from rental properties and other sources, or income from government programs, like Social Security.

If you have multiple streams of income each month, you’ll need to know exactly how much you receive before trying to make a budget plan. If your income varies each month (for example, maybe you work in the service industry and rely on tips as your main source of income), you can build a budget plan based on the average of your monthly income for the past six months.

Expenses

Expenses are what you spend your income on. Expenses can vary, but categorizing them into “wants” and “needs” can make it easier to figure out where your money is going.

Overspending can be one reason why you might find your budget doesn’t work. It can be easy to indulge a little too much on a night out, or make an impulsive shopping purchase that wasn’t planned for. Keep in mind that you don’t have to follow a budget down to every last penny; if you end up splurging on a new item, you can find other places to make up for the purchase, maybe by cutting down your grocery bill by only buying generic items for the rest of the month.

Budget Planner

A budget planner is the method you decide to use to manage your money. In this case, the 50/30/20 budget planner allows you to allocate money for debt and savings goals while also allocating funds to spend on things you may want but don’t necessarily need.

How to Budget Using the 50/30/20 Rule

You’ll need to do some math to create a 50/30/20 budget—but luckily, it’s not complicated.

To determine how much of your income should go toward each category, you’ll need to know exactly how much money you’re making. It’ll be the basis for all of your calculations.

For example, say your monthly take-home pay is $4,000. Applying the 50/30/20 rule would give you a budget of:

50% for mandatory expenses = $2,000 (0.50 X 4,000 = $2,000)

(0.50 X 4,000 = $2,000) 30% for wants and discretionary spending = $1,200 (0.30 X 4,000 = $1,200)

(0.30 X 4,000 = $1,200) 20% for savings and debt repayment = $800 (0.20 X 4,000 = $800)

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Budget When You’ve Got a Low Income?

If you earn a low income, you might assume most budgeting advice is catered to people earning higher salaries. But the truth is that you can budget even when your dollars are stretched thin each month.

The key to budgeting money when you’re on a low income is to sit down and look at your overall finances. You should evaluate what you are spending your money on each month—and keep an eye out for areas where you may be overspending. For example, you might find that you’re spending $15 each month on a subscription service that you don’t use. Be sure to cut unused expenses out of your budget and allocate that money elsewhere.

It’s also important to evaluate your fixed expenses and see if there’s any chance you can save money on them. For example, is there any opportunity to switch to a cheaper car insurance policy? Can you renegotiate your credit card interest to get a lower rate and pay off your debt faster?

Is the 50/30/20 Budget Right for Me?

If you get overwhelmed by the idea of budgeting, the 50/30/20 budget can help simplify the process.Give yourself a few months to get acclimated to the new amounts you should be spending in each category before deciding if the 50/30/20 budget is a good fit.

What Are the Benefits of a 50/30/20 Budget?

The 50/30/20 budget streamlines budgeting by splitting expenses into three main categories: needs, wants and savings/debt repayment. This type of budget can work for anyone, whether they have a high salary or a low income.

What Is the Best Budgeting Method?

The best part about budgeting is that there isn’t one specific method that is the best. Everyone’s finances are different—and so are the ways that each of us manages our money. Finding the best budgeting method for you will require a lot of trial and error—but once you find what works for you, you’ll be on your way to financial success.

