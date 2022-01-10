BUD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Symbol: BUD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.51, changing hands as high as $64.86 per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUD's low point in its 52 week range is $54.0783 per share, with $79.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.54.

