The Buckle Reports Increase In Comparable Store Net Sales In January

February 05, 2026 — 07:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), Thursday announced that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, increased 1.7 percent in January, from comparable store net sales in the previous year.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026 increased 3.9 percent from last year's comparable store net sales. Net sales during the period increased 5.3 percent to $399.1 million compared to net sales of $379.2 million in the prior year.

For the 52-week fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, comparable store net sales rose 5.6 percent from the previous year. Net sales increased 6.6 percent to $1.298 billion compared to net sales of $1.218 billion for the prior year.

In the pre-market hours, BKE is trading at $50.00, down 0.89 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

