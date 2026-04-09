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Buckle Reports Higher Comparable Sales, Net Sales For Five-Week Period

April 09, 2026 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a specialty retailer, on Thursday reported higher comparable sales for the five-week period ended April 4, 2026, along with an increase in net sales.

Comparable store net sales increased 7% from the year-ago period.

Net sales rose 8.2% to $118 million from $109.1 million.

On a year-to-date basis, comparable store net sales increased 7.4% year on year, while net sales climbed 8.5% to $202.5 million.

The company also said Scott A. Werth has been appointed Senior Vice President of Stores, effective March 31, 2026.

Buckle shares closed at $53.76 on Wednesday, up 4.8

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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