Buckle Q3 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, on Friday reported that net income increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income increased to $48.70 million from $44.17 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.96 versus $0.88 last year.

On average, two analysts had expected the company to report $1.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales increased to $320.84 million from $293.62 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Buckle is 1.05% higher at $55.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

