Buckle November Comparable Store Net Sales Up 2.5%

December 05, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended November 30, 2024 increased 2.5 percent.

Net sales for the period grew 10.8 percent to $117.5 million from $106.0 million for the prior-year 4-week period.

For the year-to-date for the 43-week period ended November 30, 2024, comparable store net sales decreased 4.5 percent. Net sales for the period declined 2.9 percent to $956.0 million from $984.8 million in the prior-year period.

