Buckle November Comparable Store Net Sales Up 12.2%

(RTTNews) - Denim retailer Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported Wednesday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended August 30, 2025 increased 12.2 percent.

Net sales for the period grew 13.4 percent to $119.2 million from $105.1 million for the prior-year 4-week period.

For the year-to-date for the 30-week period ended August 30, 2025, comparable store net sales increased 6.4 percent. Net sales for the period improved 7.2 percent to $697.1 million from $650.0 million in the prior-year period.

