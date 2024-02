(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, reported 17.4 percent decline in comparable-store-sales for January.

Comparable-store-sales, or sales at stories which are open for at least a year, fell 9.6 percent.

In pre-market activity, Buckle shares are trading at $38.20, up 0.18% on the New York Stock Exchange.

