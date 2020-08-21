Buckle, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.71 compared to $0.34, previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 1, 2020, net sales rose 6.0 percent to $216.0 million from last year. Online sales increased 99.0 percent to $46.0 million. Analysts expected revenue of $170.83 million for the quarter.

As of August 1, 2020, 431 of Buckle's 446 stores were open.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.