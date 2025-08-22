Buckle Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Buckle Inc. (BKE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $45.00 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $39.25 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $305.73 million from $282.39 million last year.

Buckle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.00 Mln. vs. $39.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $305.73 Mln vs. $282.39 Mln last year.

