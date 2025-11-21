Buckle Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Buckle Inc. (BKE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $48.70 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $44.17 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $320.84 million from $293.62 million last year.

Buckle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.70 Mln. vs. $44.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $320.84 Mln vs. $293.62 Mln last year.

