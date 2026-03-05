Buckle February Sales Improve

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a specialty retailer, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the four-week period ended on February 28.

For the month of February, Buckle recorded sales of $84.4 million, higher than $77.6 million in the same period last year. The company also recorded an 8% growth in comparable store sales.

The retailer will release its fourth quarter earnings report on March 13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.