Markets
BKE

Buckle February Sales Improve

March 05, 2026 — 07:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a specialty retailer, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the four-week period ended on February 28.

For the month of February, Buckle recorded sales of $84.4 million, higher than $77.6 million in the same period last year. The company also recorded an 8% growth in comparable store sales.

The retailer will release its fourth quarter earnings report on March 13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.