Markets
BKE

Buckle December Same-store Sales Rise 5.5%

January 08, 2026 — 07:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer, Thursday reported that comparable store net sales, for the 5-week period ending January 3, increased 5.5 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ending January 4, of last year.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended January 3, rose 6.5 percent to $215.3 million from net sales of $202.1 million for the same period prior year.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 48-week period ended January 3, grew 5.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 48-week period, the previous year.

Net sales for the 48-week fiscal period ended January 3, climbed up 6.7 percent to $1.236 billion compared to net sales of $1.158 billion of the same period last year.

In pre-market activity, BKE shares were trading at $54.22, up 0.67% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.