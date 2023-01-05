Buckle December Comparable-store Sales Rise 7%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Buckle, Inc. (BKE), a fashion retailer of clothing, footwear, and accessories, said on Thursday that it has posted a 7 percent rise in comparable-store sales for the month of December. For the five-week period to December 31, the company also posted net sales of $214.5 million, compared with $198.7 million a year ago.

Net sales for the 48-week fiscal period ended December 31, 2022, moved up to $1.276 billion, from $1.230 billion of previous fiscal. Comparable store net sales also rose by 3.2 percent from same period a year ago.

