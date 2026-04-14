BTZ Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Symbol: BTZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0839, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of BTZ's recent stock price of $10.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when BTZ shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BTZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.70 per share, with $11.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.44.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.