BTSG vs. CAI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Medical Services stocks have likely encountered both BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) and Caris Life Sciences,?Inc. (CAI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Caris Life Sciences,?Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BTSG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CAI has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BTSG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 30.54, while CAI has a forward P/E of 68.11. We also note that BTSG has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75.

Another notable valuation metric for BTSG is its P/B ratio of 4. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CAI has a P/B of 12.15.

These metrics, and several others, help BTSG earn a Value grade of B, while CAI has been given a Value grade of D.

BTSG stands above CAI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BTSG is the superior value option right now.

