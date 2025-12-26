BTSG or MEDP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical Services sector might want to consider either BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) or Medpace (MEDP). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Medpace has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BTSG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BTSG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 35.54, while MEDP has a forward P/E of 38.65. We also note that BTSG has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16.

Another notable valuation metric for BTSG is its P/B ratio of 3.74. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MEDP has a P/B of 54.86.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BTSG's Value grade of B and MEDP's Value grade of D.

BTSG is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BTSG is likely the superior value option right now.

