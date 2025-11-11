BTQ Technologies Buys Minority Stake In Qperfect SA For About EUR 2 Mln

(RTTNews) - BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ), Tuesday announced a strategic investment of approximately 2 million euros for a minority stake in Qperfect SA, a neutral atom quantum computing company based in Strasbourg, France.

Also, the company has exercised its option to acquire all outstanding securities of QPerfect, elevating BTQ's position from a post-quantum security specialist to a fully integrated quantum technology company.

The deal is expected to strengthen BTQ's pipeline of talent, partnerships, and validations, while QPerfect's licensing model and active deployments with top hardware groups provide immediate commercial traction.

The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur by the end of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, BTQ is trading at $7.10, up 2.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

