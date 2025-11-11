Markets
BTQ

BTQ Technologies Buys Minority Stake In Qperfect SA For About EUR 2 Mln

November 11, 2025 — 08:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ), Tuesday announced a strategic investment of approximately 2 million euros for a minority stake in Qperfect SA, a neutral atom quantum computing company based in Strasbourg, France.

Also, the company has exercised its option to acquire all outstanding securities of QPerfect, elevating BTQ's position from a post-quantum security specialist to a fully integrated quantum technology company.

The deal is expected to strengthen BTQ's pipeline of talent, partnerships, and validations, while QPerfect's licensing model and active deployments with top hardware groups provide immediate commercial traction.

The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur by the end of 2025.

In the pre-market hours, BTQ is trading at $7.10, up 2.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.