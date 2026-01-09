BTIG Upgrades MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, BTIG upgraded their outlook for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:MLTX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.04% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is $19.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.04% from its latest reported closing price of $14.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLTX is 0.17%, an increase of 66.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.86% to 41,493K shares. The put/call ratio of MLTX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 19,751K shares representing 27.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,000K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,150K shares , representing a decrease of 107.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 94.60% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,994K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,494K shares , representing a decrease of 325.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 96.70% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,699K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing an increase of 75.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 48.66% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,500K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

