BTIG Upgrades LENSAR (LNSR)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, BTIG upgraded their outlook for LENSAR (NasdaqCM:LNSR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.06% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for LENSAR is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 122.06% from its latest reported closing price of $6.89 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for LENSAR is 105MM, an increase of 76.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in LENSAR. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 40.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNSR is 0.05%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.52% to 4,776K shares. The put/call ratio of LNSR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 856K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 218K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Groupe la Francaise holds 184K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Css holds 181K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Yakira Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.