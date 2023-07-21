BTIG Upgrades Forestar Group Inc (FOR)

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.78% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forestar Group Inc is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.78% from its latest reported closing price of 27.04.

The projected annual revenue for Forestar Group Inc is 1,218MM, a decrease of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forestar Group Inc. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOR is 0.08%, an increase of 27.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 20,468K shares. The put/call ratio of FOR is 3.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 4,682K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 41.93% over the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 644K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 43.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 607K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 33.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 40.86% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 602K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Forestar Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 49 markets in 21 states at September 30, 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

