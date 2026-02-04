BTIG Upgrades Cloudflare (NET)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2026, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.07% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cloudflare is $236.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $118.17 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.07% from its latest reported closing price of $170.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cloudflare is 2,514MM, an increase of 24.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NET is 0.56%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.08% to 317,782K shares. The put/call ratio of NET is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 40,515K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,807K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 16,824K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,849K shares , representing a decrease of 29.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 69.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,561K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,126K shares , representing an increase of 32.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NET by 84.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,490K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,249K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 59.08% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,511K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,308K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NET by 63.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.