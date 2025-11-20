BTIG Upgrades AVITA Medical (RCEL)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, BTIG upgraded their outlook for AVITA Medical (NasdaqCM:RCEL) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.51% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for AVITA Medical is $7.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 88.51% from its latest reported closing price of $3.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AVITA Medical is 59MM, a decrease of 18.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in AVITA Medical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCEL is 0.01%, an increase of 25.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.87% to 6,630K shares. The put/call ratio of RCEL is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 674K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 34.50% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 389K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 331K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing a decrease of 86.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 74.96% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 266K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 49.64% over the last quarter.

