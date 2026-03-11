BTIG Upgrades Apyx Medical (APYX)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, BTIG upgraded their outlook for Apyx Medical (NasdaqGS:APYX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.48% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Apyx Medical is $5.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 48.48% from its latest reported closing price of $3.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apyx Medical is 84MM, an increase of 75.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apyx Medical. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 18.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APYX is 0.18%, an increase of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 18,946K shares. The put/call ratio of APYX is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,974K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares , representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 85.37% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 3,213K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 52.99% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,443K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 64.23% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,105K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management holds 1,033K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYX by 62.96% over the last quarter.

