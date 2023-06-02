BTIG Reiterates Sharecare Inc - (SHCR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, BTIG reiterated coverage of Sharecare Inc - (NASDAQ:SHCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.69% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sharecare Inc - is 3.25. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 94.69% from its latest reported closing price of 1.67.

The projected annual revenue for Sharecare Inc - is 524MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sharecare Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHCR is 0.09%, a decrease of 22.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 124,692K shares. The put/call ratio of SHCR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 9,000K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,867K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,911K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares, representing a decrease of 20.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHCR by 86.95% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,711K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,658K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHCR by 71.26% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,503K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,785K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHCR by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Sharecare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone

