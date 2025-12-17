BTIG Reiterates GitLab (GTLB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of GitLab (NasdaqGS:GTLB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.37% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for GitLab is $55.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 46.37% from its latest reported closing price of $37.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GitLab is 1,048MM, an increase of 15.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in GitLab. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLB is 0.35%, an increase of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 158,584K shares. The put/call ratio of GTLB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 7,208K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,219K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 16.67% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 6,466K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares , representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 5,470K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares , representing an increase of 28.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,703K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,512K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,581K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing an increase of 98.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTLB by 4,709.64% over the last quarter.

