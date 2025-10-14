BTIG Reiterates Expedia Group (EXPE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Expedia Group (NasdaqGS:EXPE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is $227.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.50% from its latest reported closing price of $215.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 14,620MM, an increase of 4.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.25%, an increase of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 142,649K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 3,936K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,907K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,618K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,571K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 13.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,452K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 10.23% over the last quarter.

