BTIG Reiterates Delcath Systems (DCTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Delcath Systems (NasdaqCM:DCTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.91% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Delcath Systems is $24.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 170.91% from its latest reported closing price of $9.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Delcath Systems is 132MM, an increase of 65.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delcath Systems. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 58.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCTH is 0.17%, an increase of 29.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.83% to 20,427K shares. The put/call ratio of DCTH is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rosalind Advisors holds 3,300K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCTH by 10.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 918K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 813K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCTH by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 803K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 84.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCTH by 525.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 703K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 56.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCTH by 117.21% over the last quarter.

