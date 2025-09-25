BTIG Reiterates Alector (ALEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, BTIG reiterated coverage of Alector (NasdaqGS:ALEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.73% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alector is $3.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.73% from its latest reported closing price of $3.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alector is 256MM, an increase of 216.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alector. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEC is 0.03%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 76,153K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEC is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,875K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares , representing an increase of 86.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 654.31% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 3,793K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing an increase of 88.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 999.21% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,675K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Merck holds 3,546K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 3,014K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares , representing a decrease of 17.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.