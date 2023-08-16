BTIG Maintains Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, BTIG maintained coverage of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.54% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Talis Biomedical is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 5.30 to a high of $5.51. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.54% from its latest reported closing price of 7.29.

The projected annual revenue for Talis Biomedical is 4MM, an increase of 39.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talis Biomedical. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLIS is 0.00%, a decrease of 14.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 11,721K shares. The put/call ratio of TLIS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,625K shares representing 425.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 2,236K shares representing 124.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274K shares representing 15.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLIS by 7.24% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 164K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 32.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLIS by 69.21% over the last quarter.

Talis Biomedical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talis is dedicated to transforming diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, low cost and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, beginning with COVID-19. The company is developing Talis One, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

