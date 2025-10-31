BTIG Maintains Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (STRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:STRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.03% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strategy Inc - Preferred Stock is $151.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.62 to a high of $203.63. The average price target represents an increase of 97.03% from its latest reported closing price of $77.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -16.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,667K shares.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 129K shares.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 111K shares.

SPHIX - Fidelity High Income Fund holds 69K shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 62K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.