BTIG Maintains Spectral AI (MDAI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Spectral AI (NasdaqCM:MDAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 188.36% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spectral AI is $4.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $7.82. The average price target represents an increase of 188.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spectral AI is 26MM, a decrease of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectral AI. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDAI is 0.04%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 4,180K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highlander Partners holds 900K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 759K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers holds 433K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDAI by 92.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 315K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 65.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDAI by 459.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

