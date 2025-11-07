BTIG Maintains PAR Technology (PAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.35% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PAR Technology is $72.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 119.35% from its latest reported closing price of $33.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PAR Technology is 459MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAR Technology. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.49%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 54,907K shares. The put/call ratio of PAR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,514K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,760K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares , representing a decrease of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 9.40% over the last quarter.

ADW Capital Management holds 2,597K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,280K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares , representing an increase of 63.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 168.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,877K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing an increase of 19.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 26.04% over the last quarter.

