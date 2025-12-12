BTIG Maintains Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Castle Biosciences (NasdaqGM:CSTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Castle Biosciences is $38.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.41% from its latest reported closing price of $37.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Castle Biosciences is 253MM, a decrease of 26.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castle Biosciences. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTL is 0.09%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 32,470K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTL is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,794K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 51.32% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,515K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 957K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 43.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 845K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 7.45% over the last quarter.

PSBMX - SmallCap Fund (fka SmallCap Blend Fund) R-3 holds 830K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing an increase of 23.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 7.30% over the last quarter.

