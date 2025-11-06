BTIG Maintains Accuray (ARAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, BTIG maintained coverage of Accuray (NasdaqGS:ARAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 234.14% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accuray is $4.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 234.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Accuray is 513MM, an increase of 13.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accuray. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAY is 0.07%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.39% to 88,487K shares. The put/call ratio of ARAY is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tcw Group holds 11,909K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,251K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,519K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAY by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 5,059K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275K shares , representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAY by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,236K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares , representing an increase of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAY by 9.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,983K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

