BTIG Initiates Coverage of Workiva (WK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, BTIG initiated coverage of Workiva (NYSE:WK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Workiva is $110.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $133.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.96% from its latest reported closing price of $87.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Workiva is 853MM, an increase of 0.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workiva. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WK is 0.20%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 57,062K shares. The put/call ratio of WK is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 3,724K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares , representing an increase of 28.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 78.20% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,743K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares , representing an increase of 44.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 15.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,609K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 18.91% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,594K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares , representing a decrease of 59.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WK by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,491K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 96.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WK by 3,491.47% over the last quarter.

