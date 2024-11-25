BTIG Initiates Coverage of V2X (VVX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, BTIG initiated coverage of V2X (NYSE:VVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.61% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for V2X is $74.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.61% from its latest reported closing price of $60.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for V2X is 4,187MM, a decrease of 0.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in V2X. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVX is 0.37%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 33,563K shares. The put/call ratio of VVX is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 16,667K shares representing 52.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,967K shares , representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 2.73% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 1,258K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 724K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing an increase of 54.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 123.41% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 476K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 441K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 21.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 64.62% over the last quarter.

V2X Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vectrusis a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration servicesprimarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion.

