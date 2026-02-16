BTIG Initiates Coverage of StoneCo (STNE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of StoneCo (NasdaqGS:STNE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.08% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for StoneCo is $20.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.08% from its latest reported closing price of $16.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo is 14,877MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.56%, an increase of 20.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 227,198K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 8,938K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,096K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,577K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,769K shares , representing a decrease of 28.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 22.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,035K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,626K shares , representing a decrease of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 22.29% over the last quarter.

BRC-Global BAH Investments holds 5,713K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

