BTIG Initiates Coverage of Post Holdings (POST) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.78% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is $127.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $120.64 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 26.78% from its latest reported closing price of $100.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is 6,310MM, a decrease of 24.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings. This is an decrease of 412 owner(s) or 49.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POST is 0.14%, an increase of 37.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.75% to 47,349K shares. The put/call ratio of POST is 4.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 3,136K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,433K shares , representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,976K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POST by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,868K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 2.16% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 1,587K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,338K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.