BTIG Initiates Coverage of Oxford Industries (OXM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, BTIG initiated coverage of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oxford Industries is 114.04. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of 95.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Industries is 1,618MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Industries. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXM is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 17,314K shares. The put/call ratio of OXM is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,039K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 721K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 3.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 469K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 12.35% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 414K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 4.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 387K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Oxford Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.