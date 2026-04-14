BTIG Initiates Coverage of Hershey (HSY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BTIG initiated coverage of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.06% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hershey is $233.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $167.66 to a high of $280.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.06% from its latest reported closing price of $197.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hershey is 11,716MM, an increase of 0.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an decrease of 653 owner(s) or 30.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.18%, an increase of 22.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.88% to 126,353K shares. The put/call ratio of HSY is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,106K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,937K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,316K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,831K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 48.72% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,080K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 87.88% over the last quarter.

Hershey Trust holds 2,066K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.